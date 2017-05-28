Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 392,007 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $65.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tweedy Browne Co. LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co. LLC now owns 1,018,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in AGCO by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 371,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 954,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $12,468,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

