Zacks: Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.1 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce $786.1 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $817 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $714.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $786.1 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $703.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) opened at 42.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

