$26.5 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce sales of $26.5 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos NV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.8 million and the highest is $38.2 million. Galapagos NV reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos NV will report full year sales of $26.5 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.03 million to $186.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $86.87 million to $406.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos NV.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Galapagos NV from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Galapagos NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Instinet assumed coverage on Galapagos NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Galapagos NV in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos NV during the fourth quarter valued at $20,631,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galapagos NV during the third quarter valued at $16,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos NV by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 561,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after buying an additional 60,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Galapagos NV during the fourth quarter valued at $3,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,454 shares. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

About Galapagos NV

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

