Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Cummins posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins Inc. alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cummins had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays PLC set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,888 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. Cummins has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $155.51.

WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/analysts-anticipate-cummins-inc-cmi-will-announce-earnings-of-1-81-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.