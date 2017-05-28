Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Central Garden & Pet Co posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet Co.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm earned $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.78 million. Central Garden & Pet Co had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.22%. Central Garden & Pet Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Central Garden & Pet Co news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 7,287 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $236,536.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 32,378 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,089,195.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,854 shares of company stock worth $2,994,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co during the first quarter worth $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 59,091 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co during the first quarter worth $4,363,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co by 170.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) traded down 2.35% on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,051 shares. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49.

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

