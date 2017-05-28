Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Has $1,860,000 Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees held its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,742,711,000 after buying an additional 759,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Raytheon Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,070,737,000 after buying an additional 754,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Company by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,248,000 after buying an additional 541,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Raytheon Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,716,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,298,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,701,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,710,000 after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Company alerts:

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 163.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.67. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $129.00 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73. Raytheon Company also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 235 call options.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Raytheon Company had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Has $1,860,000 Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/amica-pension-fund-board-of-trustees-has-1860000-position-in-raytheon-company-rtn.html.

A number of research firms have commented on RTN. Vetr downgraded shares of Raytheon Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.34 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Company from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raytheon Company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.26.

In other Raytheon Company news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $194,169.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David C. Wajsgras sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $810,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,197,111.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,776 shares of company stock worth $2,257,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.