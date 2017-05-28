Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 732,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 111,077 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 71.7% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $41,980,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 358,191 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.63. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

