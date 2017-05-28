American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Receives Buy Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th. FBR & Co currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“On Monday, May 1, AMSC announced it was awarded a contract for ~$8.4M for engineering and technical services from the U.S. Navy, specifically by The Naval Surface Warfare Center. In particular, the contract supports the U.S. Navy’s integration of AMSC’s high temperature superconductor (HTS)-based ship protection systems (SPS) into its surface fleet. AMSC and the U.S. Navy have collaborated on incorporating AMSC’s advanced HTS degaussing system for several years. We believe this contract opens the U.S. Navy to insert AMSC’s SPS across the Naval Surface Fleet over time through new ship builds, which we estimate to be 37 ships over the next six years. The core components of the degaussing system are transferable to other applications being targeted for ship implementation, such as applications for power, propulsion, and protection equipment. We view this contract as validation for AMSC’s HTS technology and its importance as the U.S.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) traded down 1.86% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 62,849 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company’s market capitalization is $78.27 million.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post ($1.31) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mcgahn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

