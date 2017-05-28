American Century Companies Inc. Sells 52,621 Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Townsquare Media worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 158.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 74,229 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media Inc alerts:

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) opened at 10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Townsquare Media Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media Inc will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/american-century-companies-inc-sells-52621-shares-of-townsquare-media-inc-tsq.html.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Townsquare Media from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.