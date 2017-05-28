American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 253,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xerox Corp worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,199,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,421,000 after buying an additional 2,554,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,412,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,631,000 after buying an additional 6,885,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xerox Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,330,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 8,800.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,824,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,579,000 after buying an additional 6,747,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xerox Corp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,590,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,535,000 after buying an additional 1,001,042 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) opened at 7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company’s market cap is $7.12 billion. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $7.69. Xerox Corp’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13th.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Xerox Corp had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Xerox Corp’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Xerox Corp from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Xerox Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox Corp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Xerox Corp in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.16.

In other Xerox Corp news, insider Yehia Abouelmaaty Omar sold 29,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $208,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $112,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corp Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment includes service offerings, such as BPO and Document Outsourcing (DO). It provides business services in markets across various industries and to government agencies.

