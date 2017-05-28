American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of NetScout Systems worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at 36.80 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $318.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Victor Demarines sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $193,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $402,002. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

