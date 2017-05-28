American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air Corp worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corp during the first quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corp during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) opened at 44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sealed Air Corp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sealed Air Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 price objective on Sealed Air Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Sealed Air Corp from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Sealed Air Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, insider Emile Z. Chammas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.09 per share, for a total transaction of $129,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,637.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome A. Peribere bought 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $299,071.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sealed Air Corp

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care and Other (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses). The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

