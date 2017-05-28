Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Decreased by Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 503,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Altria Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. 5,680,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 692 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 277 call options.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr raised Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.18 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $361,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $303,035.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

