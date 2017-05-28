Alstom SA (ALO) Given a €35.00 Price Target at S&P Global

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) target price by equities researchers at S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €27.20 ($30.56) price target on shares of Alstom SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom SA in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Alstom SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Alstom SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.30 ($32.92).

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) traded up 1.386% on Friday, hitting €31.455. 1,102,530 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.19 and a 200 day moving average of €27.01. Alstom SA has a one year low of €19.04 and a one year high of €31.46.

Alstom SA Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

