AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in MINDBODY Inc (MB)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC owned about 0.15% of MINDBODY worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the third quarter worth $5,126,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the first quarter worth $778,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth about $2,765,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in MINDBODY by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 199,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MINDBODY Inc alerts:

Shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) traded up 1.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,604 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. MINDBODY Inc has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MINDBODY Inc will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in MINDBODY Inc (MB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/alphaone-investment-services-llc-sells-34200-shares-of-mindbody-inc-mb-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MB. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on MINDBODY from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MINDBODY from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pacific Crest cut MINDBODY from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on MINDBODY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MINDBODY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 469,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,965,512.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $27,956.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $1,328,308 over the last three months. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.