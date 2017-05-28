AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 54.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 99,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,542 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Standpoint Research raised Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Pacific Crest boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.75 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

