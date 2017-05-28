Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) VP Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) VP Michael Mason sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded down 5.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,852 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $80.11. The company’s market cap is $5.67 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 869.63%. The business had revenue of $19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

