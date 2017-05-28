Vetr Inc. Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. They presently have a $71.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at 65.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $80.11. The company’s market cap is $5.67 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 869.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Mason sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Akshay Vaishnaw sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,843,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,125 shares of company stock worth $4,325,000 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 649,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after buying an additional 131,969 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,488,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 831.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,553,000 after buying an additional 985,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

