Allegis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,906 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income Corp were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 332.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 70.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 57.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 2,049,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.00%.

In other Realty Income Corp news, CEO John Case sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,148.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $895,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock worth $4,617,465. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

