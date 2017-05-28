52,625 Shares in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.36% of Lifetime Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) traded up 1.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 48,495 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. Lifetime Brands Inc has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands Inc will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. bought 163,335 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,563.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

