Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 160,950 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,162,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) opened at 61.65 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

