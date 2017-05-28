Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 103.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Evertec worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at $14,617,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 948,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 797,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,729,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Evertec by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,622,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 104,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 254,357 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 120.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

