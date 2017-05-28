Algert Global LLC Has $899,000 Position in Domtar Corp (UFS)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Domtar Corp were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Domtar Corp by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,081,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,413,000 after buying an additional 671,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $23,553,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Domtar Corp by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 559,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 437,278 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar Corp by 49.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 165,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) opened at 36.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.59. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar Corp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Domtar Corp’s payout ratio is 81.37%.

UFS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In related news, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $606,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $297,277.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,531 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domtar Corp

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

