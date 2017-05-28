Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.18% of Ultra Clean Holdings worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 24.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $797.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.26. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.61 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Ultra Clean Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other Ultra Clean Holdings news, SVP David Speirs purchased 4,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,075.16. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 147,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Brumm sold 13,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $192,458.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,528.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,932 shares of company stock worth $2,346,119 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

