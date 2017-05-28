AlarmCom Hldg (ALRM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Media stories about AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AlarmCom Hldg earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 225,898 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. AlarmCom Hldg has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 1.64.

AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. AlarmCom Hldg had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom Hldg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America Corp raised their price objective on AlarmCom Hldg from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $115,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $4,719,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Hldg Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

