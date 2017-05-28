A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Chairman Sells $1,657,500.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,881,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) opened at 54.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. A. O. Smith Corp had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $740 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. A. O. Smith Corp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,446,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 834,229 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 94.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,514,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

