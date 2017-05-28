Airbus SE (AIR) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.56 ($80.41).

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) opened at 73.90 on Friday. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €48.07 and a 52-week high of €76.07. The firm’s market capitalization is €57.23 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.22 and a 200-day moving average of €66.65.

About Airbus SE

Airbus SE, formerly Airbus Group SE, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

