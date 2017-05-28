Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $467,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 174.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 15,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 122.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) opened at 143.91 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 132.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.71.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

