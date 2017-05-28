Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) opened at 18.97 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $954.99 million.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post ($2.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 5,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren L. Desouza sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,681 shares in the company, valued at $704,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $565,290. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 454.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which it refers to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

