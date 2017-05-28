Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Insider Yvon Sylvestre Sells 5,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$335,000.00.

Yvon Sylvestre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total transaction of C$651,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.33, for a total transaction of C$341,650.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) traded up 1.74% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 512,777 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

