Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Price

Media stories about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 40 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,237 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $2,993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $442,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,096 shares of company stock worth $6,841,960.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

