AGCO Co. (AGCO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.
Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 63.96 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.00.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.
AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.23.
In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $130,184.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,133.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.
