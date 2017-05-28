AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) opened at 18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

Several research firms have commented on MITT. Zacks Investment Research lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wunderlich upped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CFO Brian C. Sigman purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,833.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,897.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

