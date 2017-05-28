Africa Oil Corp (AOIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.
AOIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Africa Oil Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Africa Oil Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Shares of Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) traded down 3.0000% on Thursday, reaching $1.5811. The company had a trading volume of 15,496 shares. Africa Oil Corp has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The firm’s market cap is $721.96 million.
About Africa Oil Corp
