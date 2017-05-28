Africa Oil Corp (AOIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

AOIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Africa Oil Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Africa Oil Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) traded down 3.0000% on Thursday, reaching $1.5811. The company had a trading volume of 15,496 shares. Africa Oil Corp has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The firm’s market cap is $721.96 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/africa-oil-corp-aoiff-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Africa Oil Corp

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.