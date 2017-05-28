AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Increased by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AFLAC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,353,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,224,000 after buying an additional 1,433,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,524,000 after buying an additional 1,817,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,899,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,968,000 after buying an additional 160,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AFLAC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,677,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after buying an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC Incorporated alerts:

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) opened at 74.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $76.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Increased by Point View Wealth Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/aflac-incorporated-afl-position-increased-by-point-view-wealth-management-inc.html.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AFLAC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.71 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of AFLAC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $64,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,112 shares of company stock worth $1,452,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.