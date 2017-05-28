Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.924 Million Stake in Aecom (ACM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Aecom worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 39.8% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Aecom by 30.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) opened at 32.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.90. Aecom has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Aecom had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aecom will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 9,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $332,125.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

