Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,499 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PulteGroup by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) opened at 22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 162,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,900,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,211,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,183,202.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,710. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

