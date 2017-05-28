Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in BT Group plc (BT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 1,155.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BT Group plc were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in BT Group plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BT Group plc by 624.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BT Group plc by 512.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) opened at 20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.07. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. BT Group plc had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Analysts expect that BT Group plc will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BT shares. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.88.

