Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 291.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 104.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Hasbro had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.97.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

