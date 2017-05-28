Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 8.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) opened at 66.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

GWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company dropped their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America Corp raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.21 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,041.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $382,790.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 14,825 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,015,364.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,624.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

