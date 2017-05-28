AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (APFH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, “AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is a producer and distributor of sandwiches, sandwich components, other entrees and snacks. The company serves foodservice, retail and convenience store. Its product consists of breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hamburgers, fully cooked hamburger, chicken patties, Philly steaks, country-fried steak, stuffed entrées, chicken tenders and cinnamon dough bites. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) opened at 40.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $402.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvancePierre Foods Holdings will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

In other news, CEO John Nelson Simons, Jr. sold 163,975 shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,776,591.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,211,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernie Panchot sold 2,261 shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $68,983.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,060.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,494 shares of company stock worth $13,582,094.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,149,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,999,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 15.8% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,528,000 after buying an additional 278,103 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 184.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the first quarter worth $5,455,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 212.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Company Profile

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders.

