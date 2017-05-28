Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CFO Sells $960,829.80 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 94,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $960,829.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 746,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Devinder Kumar sold 100,634 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $1,091,878.90.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) opened at 11.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.40 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $984 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vetr upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.07 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,294,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,140,000 after buying an additional 15,661,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,764.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,181,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,339,000 after buying an additional 13,939,494 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $129,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,530,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $50,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

