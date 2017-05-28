Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €204.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €204.00 ($229.21) price target on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research GmbH set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €183.55 ($206.23).

Get adidas AG alerts:

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) traded up 0.56% on Friday, hitting €172.09. 128 shares of the company traded hands. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €106.00 and a 1-year high of €187.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €178.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of €34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/adidas-ag-ads-pt-set-at-204-00-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

About adidas AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.