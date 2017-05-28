Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $65.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.78, with a volume of 2,281,551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $50.87 to $53.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,095,747.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $20,961,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,032.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,912,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,753,000 after buying an additional 47,350,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 110,271.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,179,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,269,000 after buying an additional 12,168,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 225.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,219,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 8,467,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $334,624,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,710,000 after buying an additional 6,099,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

