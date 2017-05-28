ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised ACI Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Avondale Partners lowered ACI Worldwide from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 23,372.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,485,000 after buying an additional 11,939,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,059,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 41.8% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,875,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after buying an additional 1,143,287 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 13,769,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,912,000 after buying an additional 940,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,748,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. 329,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $23.97.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $231.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.24 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

