Accenture Plc (ACN) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Accenture Plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture Plc from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.16.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.17% on Friday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,082 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Accenture Plc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In other Accenture Plc news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 39,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $4,769,504.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,626 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,492. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

