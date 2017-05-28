Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 27,686.46%.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) opened at 28.25 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $29.95.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics Inc alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/accelerate-diagnostics-inc-axdx-issues-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps-updated-updated.html.

Several brokerages have commented on AXDX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.