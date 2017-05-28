Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Get Acacia Communications Inc. alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business earned $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 69.87%. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 107.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Acacia Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) traded down 1.63% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. 1,599,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/acacia-communications-inc-acia-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-52-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $971,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,485,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,596 shares of company stock worth $5,772,553 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Venture GP Partners IV LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $330,419,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acacia Communications (ACIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.