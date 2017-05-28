Aberdeen Israel Fund (ISL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.28

News headlines about Aberdeen Israel Fund (NYSE:ISL) have trended negative recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aberdeen Israel Fund earned a daily sentiment score of -0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Aberdeen Israel Fund (NYSE:ISL) opened at 18.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Israel Fund has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

Aberdeen Israel Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of Israeli companies. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets (at the time of commitment) in illiquid equity securities, including securities of private equity funds (whether in corporate or partnership form) that invest primarily in emerging markets.

