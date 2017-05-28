AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 260,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,006 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post $5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Vetr downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on AbbVie from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,502,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,960.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,134 shares of company stock worth $19,087,407. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

